Ham Glaze Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

.5 lb butter

1 cup honey

.5 lb brown sugar

8 cardamom

2oz whiskey

PREPARATION:

Heat the butter in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat until golden brown. Add in the brown sugar, honey, and cardamom, stirring together well until the brown sugar has completely dissolved, (about 2 minutes). Reduce heat to low and add in your whiskey. Allow it to become fragrant, cooking for a minute or two until the glaze just begins to simmer and the alcohol has cooked out. Then set it aside and let it cool to lukewarm. Then drizzle over ham!

Watch the entire episode of The Chef's Pantry below to see Anna Rossi and Chef Lambert Givens's collaboration.

This episode of The Chef's Pantry is made in partnership with All Inclusive Boston.