recipe

Ham Glaze Recipe

Courtesy of Chef Lambert Givens

INGREDIENTS:

.5 lb butter

1 cup honey

.5 lb brown sugar

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

8 cardamom 

2oz whiskey

More Recipes

recipe 1 hour ago

Pomegranate Margarita Recipe

recipe Dec 20

Mama Rossi's White Lasagna Recipe

PREPARATION:

Heat the butter in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat until golden brown. Add in the brown sugar, honey, and cardamom, stirring together well until the brown sugar has completely dissolved, (about 2 minutes). Reduce heat to low and add in your whiskey. Allow it to become fragrant, cooking for a minute or two until the glaze just begins to simmer and the alcohol has cooked out. Then set it aside and let it cool to lukewarm. Then drizzle over ham! 

Watch the entire episode of The Chef's Pantry below to see Anna Rossi and Chef Lambert Givens's collaboration.

This episode of The Chef's Pantry is made in partnership with All Inclusive Boston.

This article tagged under:

recipeChefs PantryChef Lambert Givens
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us