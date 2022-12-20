Holiday Buzz Espresso Martini Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz white rum, SelvaRey is very good

3/4 oz Kahlua

1+ oz espresso or unsweetened cold brew concentrate

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

1/4 oz vanilla liqueur

1/4 oz Bailey's (optional)

coffee beans for garnish

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a coffee bean, finely grated with a micro plane.

Watch below to see how Anna shakes things up, and to see how she makes her homemade White Lasagna.

Anna shares her homemade white lasagna recipe and spectacular espresso martini recipe with us in the Chef's Pantry episode.