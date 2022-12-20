recipe

Holiday Buzz Espresso Martini Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz  white rum, SelvaRey is very good

3/4 oz Kahlua

1+ oz espresso or unsweetened cold brew concentrate

1/4 oz vanilla liqueur

1/4 oz Bailey's (optional)

coffee beans for garnish

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a coffee bean, finely grated with a micro plane.

Watch below to see how Anna shakes things up, and to see how she makes her homemade White Lasagna.

Anna shares her homemade white lasagna recipe and spectacular espresso martini recipe with us in the Chef's Pantry episode.

