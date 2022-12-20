Holiday Buzz Espresso Martini Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 oz white rum, SelvaRey is very good
3/4 oz Kahlua
1+ oz espresso or unsweetened cold brew concentrate
1/4 oz vanilla liqueur
1/4 oz Bailey's (optional)
coffee beans for garnish
PREPARATION:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a coffee bean, finely grated with a micro plane.