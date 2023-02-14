**Serves 4**

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb ground lamb meat

2oz bacon, finely chopped or pureed in a food processor (optional, but delicious)

1 small onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, grated

½ cup parsley, chopped and lightly packed

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp coriander

½ tsp paprika

1 tsp 5 spice

Kosher salt & red pepper to taste

2 Pita rounds, choose ones that are a little breadier and fluffy

For the dip:

½ cup labneh or Greek Yogurt

2 TBS extra virgin olive oil

Toppings like cucumber, sliced tomato, caper berries, olives and fresh dill

Salt & pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

In a large mixing bowl, mix the ground lamb, bacon (optional), onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, paprika, 5 spice, salt, and pepper. Begin by mixing with a fork to break up the density of the ground meat. Then don’t be shy and use your hands. Don’t overwork/over mix the meat but attempt to distribute the seasonings evenly. Slice your pita rounds in half and carefully break open the pocket. Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal parts. Carefully pack ¼ of the mixture into each of the 4 halves. Slice the packed pita again in half to create a triangle quarter. Smooth the 2 meaty edges with your finger so the meat is flush with the fluffy pita bread. Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium heat. Add 1-2 TBS of olive oil and place the meat side down into the skillet. Sear for 3-4 minutes. Flip to sear the 2nd meaty surface. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 160*. If the meat begins to brown too quickly, lower the temperature slightly. On a platter, arrange the labneh or Greek yogurt for dipping along with fresh and pickled fixings.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares her delicious Lamb Arayes recipe perfect for any game day and beyond.