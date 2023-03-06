Lavender Pistachio-Encrusted Rack of Lamb with Cherry Red Wine Reduction Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

For the lamb

1 ½ - 2 lb rack of lamb, Frenched

1 TBS extra virgin olive oil

salt & pepper

2 TBS dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup pistachios, roasted & lightly salted and finely chopped

½ cup panko

2 TBS Provencal Herbs

1 TBS lemon zest

1 TBS honey

2 TBS extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 400*. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Season the rack of lamb on all sides generously with salt and pepper. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 TBS Olive Oil. Brown the rack of lamb in the pan for 1-2 minutes on each side. Place on a cutting board and allow to cool slightly. In a small dish, mix together the dijon and garlic and smother all sides of the rack of lamb generously. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the pistachios, panko, Provencal herbs, lemon zest, honey, 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Using your hands, pack the pistachio mixture all over the rack of lamb meat surfaces, avoiding the rib bones as much as possible. Roast for 18-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125*. Check halfway through and loosely tent with foil if the pistachios start to look too toasty. Let the lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Meanwhile, prepare the cherry red wine reduction.

The pros at Yankee Spirits say this dish is perfectly paired with Duck Pond Pinot Noir.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Cherry Red Wine Reduction

1 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz fresh cherries, pitted and halved

1 cup red wine, light-bodied

¾ cup chicken broth

2 tsp thyme, fresh

1 TBS butter

1 TBS flour

PREPARATION:

Using the same pan with drippings used to brown the rack of lamb, sautée shallot and garlic until aromatic and translucent in extra virgin olive oil. Add cherries, wine, & chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and reduce the volume by half. In a small bowl, mash together the butter and flour and stir into the cherry red wine mixture. Simmer for 1 minute. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and thyme.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna!

Anna Rossi teams up with Yankee Spirits to show us the perfect pairings with a variety of different wine and spirits.