Lavender Pistachio-Encrusted Rack of Lamb with Cherry Red Wine Reduction Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
For the lamb
- 1 ½ - 2 lb rack of lamb, Frenched
- 1 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- salt & pepper
- 2 TBS dijon mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup pistachios, roasted & lightly salted and finely chopped
- ½ cup panko
- 2 TBS Provencal Herbs
- 1 TBS lemon zest
- 1 TBS honey
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 400*. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Season the rack of lamb on all sides generously with salt and pepper. Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 TBS Olive Oil. Brown the rack of lamb in the pan for 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Place on a cutting board and allow to cool slightly. In a small dish, mix together the dijon and garlic and smother all sides of the rack of lamb generously.
- In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the pistachios, panko, Provencal herbs, lemon zest, honey, 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Using your hands, pack the pistachio mixture all over the rack of lamb meat surfaces, avoiding the rib bones as much as possible.
- Roast for 18-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125*. Check halfway through and loosely tent with foil if the pistachios start to look too toasty.
- Let the lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
- Meanwhile, prepare the cherry red wine reduction.
The pros at Yankee Spirits say this dish is perfectly paired with Duck Pond Pinot Noir.
INGREDIENTS:
For the Cherry Red Wine Reduction
- 1 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 oz fresh cherries, pitted and halved
- 1 cup red wine, light-bodied
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- 2 tsp thyme, fresh
- 1 TBS butter
- 1 TBS flour
PREPARATION:
- Using the same pan with drippings used to brown the rack of lamb, sautée shallot and garlic until aromatic and translucent in extra virgin olive oil.
- Add cherries, wine, & chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and reduce the volume by half. In a small bowl, mash together the butter and flour and stir into the cherry red wine mixture. Simmer for 1 minute.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and thyme.