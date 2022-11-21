Leftover Turkey? Anna's Mexican-Inspired Turkey Pozole Verde Recipe

A slow-simmered Mexican-inspired stew is delicious served in a bowl & topped with a variety of fresh garnishes. Further reduced and thickened, these flavors are fantastic on top of cheesy and buttery arepas.

The addition of cumin and coriander and bold acidity in a one-stop-shop salsa verde adds a fresh flair to a traditional Thanksgiving bird when it comes to leftovers.

INGREDIENTS:

For the soup:

2 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1-3 TBS jalapeños, minced and adjust to heat preference

1 lb turkey, shredded

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 cans of garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 jar green salsa, Tostitos, or Goya are great

1-quart chicken or turkey stock

Garnish Inspiration:

Egg, sunny side up

Cilantro

Queso fresco or feta cheese, crumbled

Sour Cream

1 avocado, thinly sliced

Lime wedge

Tortilla chips

PREPARATION:

In a heavy-bottom dutch oven over medium-low heat, add olive oil and saute onion until translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and jalapenos and saute for an additional 2 minutes until aromatic. Add the shredded turkey, cumin, and coriander. Let the meat brown with the onion mixture and absorb the spices. Add the garbanzo beans, salsa, and chicken stock and simmer over low heat with the lid on for 20 minutes. While the stew simmers, prepare the garnish. When you are ready to serve, top each bowl with your favorite garnish and enjoy!

* *If making Arepas:

Prepare your arepas according to package instructions. We like the brand P.A.N., pre-cooked white cornmeal, found in the international food section of the supermarket. Lay on a plate or bowl and top with Turkey Pozole Verde.