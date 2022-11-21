Leftover Turkey? Anna's Mexican-Inspired Turkey Pozole Verde Recipe

A slow-simmered Mexican-inspired stew is delicious served in a bowl & topped with a variety of fresh garnishes. Further reduced and thickened, these flavors are fantastic on top of cheesy and buttery arepas.
The addition of cumin and coriander and bold acidity in a one-stop-shop salsa verde adds a fresh flair to a traditional Thanksgiving bird when it comes to leftovers.
INGREDIENTS:
For the soup:
2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves of garlic, minced
1-3 TBS jalapeños, minced and adjust to heat preference
1 lb turkey, shredded
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
2 cans of garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 jar green salsa, Tostitos, or Goya are great
1-quart chicken or turkey stock
Garnish Inspiration:
Egg, sunny side up
Cilantro
Queso fresco or feta cheese, crumbled
Sour Cream
1 avocado, thinly sliced
Lime wedge
Tortilla chips
PREPARATION:
- In a heavy-bottom dutch oven over medium-low heat, add olive oil and saute onion until translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and jalapenos and saute for an additional 2 minutes until aromatic. Add the shredded turkey, cumin, and coriander. Let the meat brown with the onion mixture and absorb the spices.
- Add the garbanzo beans, salsa, and chicken stock and simmer over low heat with the lid on for 20 minutes.
- While the stew simmers, prepare the garnish. When you are ready to serve, top each bowl with your favorite garnish and enjoy!
* *If making Arepas:
Prepare your arepas according to package instructions. We like the brand P.A.N., pre-cooked white cornmeal, found in the international food section of the supermarket. Lay on a plate or bowl and top with Turkey Pozole Verde.