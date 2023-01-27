recipes

Mary Claire's Parfait or Smoothie Recipe

Courtesy of Dr. Mary Claire Haver

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt (such as Fage)

1/4 cup sliced fresh strawberries 1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon hemp hearts

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

2 to 3 ice cubes (for a smoothie) Water, as needed (for a smoothie)

PREPARATION:

AS A PARFAIT
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Serve at once.

AS A SMOOTHIE
Place all the ingredients except the water in a blender. Blend until smooth, adding a little water as necessary to reach the desired consistency.

Watch below to make this recipe side-by-side with Anna and Mary!

Anna Rossi teams up with Dr. Mary Claire Haver OBGYN, to create two tasty recipes that could also help women going through perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

