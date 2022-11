INGREDIENTS:

Equal parts

Bourbon

Campari

Amaro

Orange Juice, freshly squeezed

Orange twist

PREPARATION:

Add the bourbon, Campari, Amaro, and orange juice to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the shaker frosts, about 30 seconds. Serve straight up with an orange twist.

*A coupe or martini glass is nice for serving.

