Pumpkin Pie Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel Whipped Cream Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
Panna Cotta
¼ ounce envelope of unflavored powdered gelatin
½ cup coconut milk, full fat from the canned section
2 cups heavy cream
¼ cup dark brown sugar
1 tsp pure vanilla
2 TBS rum
¾ cup canned pumpkin puree
½ tsp kosher salt
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp clove
½ tsp ginger
¼ tsp nutmeg
Salted Caramel Whipped Cream
½ cup granulated sugar
⅛ tsp cream of tartar
3 TBS water
1 TBS butter
⅓ cup plus ¾ cup heavy cream
¼ tsp sea salt
PREPARATION:
Panna Cotta:
- In a small bowl, whisk together gelatin and coconut milk. Let the gelatin soak for 15 minutes.
- In a medium pot over medium heat, whisk together the heavy cream, and coconut milk with gelatin, brown sugar, vanilla, rum, pumpkin puree, salt, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg until smooth and the sugar has dissolved. Stirring continuously, whisk until temperature reaches 205-210*F, then pull from the heat.
- Divide evenly across 6 small serving bowls or ramekins. Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours or until firm. These can also be made up to a day in advance. TIP: Place them on a small tray to move them from your counterwork surface to the refrigerator and back out for serving, easily.
- Remove from the refrigerator and serve chilled, drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with salted caramel whipped cream.
Salted Caramel Whipped Cream:
- In a small heavy-bottomed saucepan with tall sides, combine the granulated sugar, cream of tartar, and water.
- Cook on high heat, swirling and dissolving sugar until it turns a deep amber color. This will take about 5 minutes. TIP: The acidity of the cream of tartar helps prevent crystals from forming, ensuring a stress-free, smooth caramel!
- Remove from heat and whisk in the butter and ⅓ cup heavy cream.
- Return the mixture to the heat and simmer until thick and glossy for about 30 seconds.
- Add sea salt to the heat.
- For the whipped cream, in a mason jar combine ¾ cup heavy cream with ¼ cup hot salted caramel. Tighten the lid down on it and shake vigorously. Refrigerate until the mixture is well chilled.
- To make the whipped cream, pour chilled salted caramel heavy cream mixture into a medium bowl and whisk on high with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Serve immediately on top of your favorite dessert.