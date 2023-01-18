Snow Day Granita Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 Cup freshly fallen snow or crushed ice
1.5 oz espresso
1 TBS coco powder (LA Burdick is especially nice
1 oz half and half or heavy cream, warm
1 TBS chocolate syrup, warmed
Orange Zest
PREPARATION:
- In a small cup with a whisk or hand mixer, emulsify espresso, cocoa powder and warm cream.
- Drizzly chocolate syrup down the inside walls of a serving cup, then pack with snow.
- Carefully pour the espresso mixture over the top of the snow and garnish with orange zest.
- Enjoy with a small teaspoon. For a boozy kick add a splash of Bailey's or Chocolate Liqueur.