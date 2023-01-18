recipes

Snow Day Granita Recipe

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup freshly fallen snow or crushed ice

1.5 oz espresso

1 TBS coco powder (LA Burdick is especially nice

1 oz half and half or heavy cream, warm

1 TBS chocolate syrup, warmed

Orange Zest

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small cup with a whisk or hand mixer, emulsify espresso, cocoa powder and warm cream.
  2. Drizzly chocolate syrup down the inside walls of a serving cup, then pack with snow.  
  3. Carefully pour the espresso mixture over the top of the snow and garnish with orange zest.
  4. Enjoy with a small teaspoon.  For a boozy kick add a splash of Bailey's or Chocolate Liqueur.

