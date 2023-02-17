Soy Aioli Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 egg yolk
2 garlic cloves, finely minced or grated with a Microplane
2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
1 ½ tablespoons [23 g] rice vinegar, divided
¾ cup canola oil
PREPARATION:
Start with the egg, garlic, 1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon rice vinegar in the bowl. Whisk in about half the oil right away.
Then, pour the remaining oil in slowly, whisking to incorporate. After the oil has been incorporated, whisk in an additional half teaspoon soy sauce and ½ tablespoon vinegar, or more to taste. For a thicker aioli, add more oil.