Easy Ways to Make Trout the Star of the Dish on The Chef's Pantry

Trout is one the most sustainable types of fish available, and it's the star of this week's episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Anna Rossi shows us a creative and affordable way to serve it up whole that she learned while hiking 500 miles along the El Camino in Spain.

And then we head up north to Montreal, Canada, to meet British chef Oli Harding. He's a Michelin star chef, culinary instructor and Instagram sensation. He joins us for an private lesson on how to prepare his "trout rillette" from scratch.

And then, we get a look at some of Anna's favorite tools and gear for the catch of the day.



