Invitingly Invasive: Anna's Delicious Recipes for Green Crab Stock & Cioppino

Have you ever heard of green crabs? They are one of the biggest invasive species of the sea and have little to no predators — until now!
That's because the culinary world has started using them in their five-star seafood dishes to help take them out of our waters.
Anna tells us a little bit about how they're making their way onto her table and shows us how she uses them as the perfect Green Crab stock base, in her risotto dish and her Italian fish stew Cioppino.
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!