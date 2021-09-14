Little Leaf Farms' Microgreens Will Take Your Salad to the Next Level

Little Leaf greens, one of Anna's favorite baby greens, are available and are the foundation for today's Chef's Pantry and featured recipes.

Anna gives us an exclusive look inside their state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse in Devens, MA, that allows for year-round growing right here in New England.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Then, she brings some back to show you her blistered grape & goat cheese salad. Plus, she catches up with chef and restaurateur Will Gilson of Puritan and Co., the Lexington café, who shows us a tomato & burrata salad he serves in his own restaurants.

Finally, what to do with all those extra cartons! Anna shows us how they can be the perfect thing to grow your own veggies or herbs in this episode of the HUB’s Chef’s Pantry.

Watch the full episode above.