Perfect Wine Pairings for Anna's Lavender Pistachio-Encrusted Rack of Lamb

Wine tips brought to you by the pros at Yankee Spirits

No menu is complete without the perfect wine pairing, so in this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna hooks up with the pros at Yankee Spirits for their advice on what goes great with some of her delectable dishes.

First up, Anna asks a specialist to find the perfect red for her lavender pistachio-encrusted rack of lamb with a cherry red wine reduction. Who says a great vino is just for sipping?

Then for you negroni fans, she creates the gin panna cotta with negroni granita for an out-of-this-world dessert.

Watch above to make these dishes alongside Anna Rossi!

