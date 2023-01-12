seafood

Two Ways to Make Calamari That Go Beyond The Predictable Fare

Your seafood lovers will love these squid-licious recipes.

One of Anna's favorites from the sea is squid, and there is so much you can do with this delicacy rather than just batter and fry this as an appetizer.

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, she shares two of her favorite recipes that are easy and affordable and promise to "wow" you before the first bite. 

Anna kicks things off with a Grilled Calamari Fennel Salad with artichoke hearts and olives. She also lets you in on her secret for making it super simple.

Then, it's a Calamari Bruschetta perfect for entertaining.

Watch above to learn how to make all of this and more step-by-step!

