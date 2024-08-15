Clear the shelters

2-time Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis' dog, Ralph, ‘is family'

The NFL star says he and his girlfriend's flandoodle is "amazing" and has "taken up the personality" of the couple.

By Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

For two-time Super Bowl champion George Karlaftis , adopting his dog has been like adopting a new member of the family.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end, who grew up in Greece before moving back to the U.S. when he was 13, said he always loved animals but could never have a dog growing up because his mom was allergic.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Fast forward to the present day, and he and his girlfriend have their very own flandoodle (a Bouvier des Flandres mixed with a poodle), Ralph, who the NFL star says is "amazing" and has "taken up the personality" of the couple.

"He's big, you know, most of us are larger human beings," Karlaftis told NBC Local. "He's pretty lazy around the house — he likes to relax and just hang out. He's awesome. Everyone loves him."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

"Ralph is family to me," the 2021 All-American added. "You know, getting back home after a game, or after a long day of work, you know, to him, is awesome because you can't be mad at him."

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us