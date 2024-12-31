First Night Boston 2025: Watch the festivities live starting at 7:30 p.m.

First Night Boston, New England’s largest New Year’s Eve party, is back at City Hall Plaza this year to ring in 2025.

The free event runs from 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 through 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

You can watch live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. in the video player above and on any of NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston's digital platforms. You can also watch the final hour -- including the big midnight fireworks show -- live on all of NBC10 Boston's streaming platforms, including Roku and Peacock.

With activities and entertainment for the whole family, First Night will feature a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers at City Hall Plaza, Boston Common, and other locations. Click here for the full schedule of events.

In addition to the musical acts, First Night includes ice sculptures, family activities, a parade, a laser and show and two separate fireworks displays.

Outdoor performances begin at 2 p.m. and continue past the stroke of midnight. The 6 p.m. parade from City Hall Plaza will lead into the 7 p.m. fireworks above Boston Common, and the midnight fireworks above Boston Harbor will again set the city aglow.