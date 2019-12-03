Single By Sunday to Headline First Night Boston

First Night Boston, New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, has announced that Single By Sunday will headline its December 31 concert in Copley Square.

As the finale to twelve hours of free entertainment, light shows, ice sculptures, and other family-friendly programming, the four-man band will ring in the New Year with thousands of cheering fans.

With the illuminated and historic Trinity Church as a backdrop, Josh, Jonny, Jack, and James will take the Copley Square main stage at 11:30 p.m., helping lead the Copley Countdown into the New Year. Segments of the performance will be carried live throughout New England on NBC10 Boston, necn, and Telemundo Boston.

Single By Sunday is a UK-based melodic Pop Punk band famed for their vibrant hair colors and similarities to Blink182 and Green Day. Their upbeat and energetic live shows, featuring raucous guitars and undeniably catchy melodies show an invigorating take on classic Pop Punk.

The band will play favorites from their 2015 debut EP, Get Up, Get Out, and other hits from their more recent EPs Atom Bomb, Watch Out World, and Punk U. The band is making its second consecutive appearance at First Night Boston, where last year it served as one of the event’s opening acts.

“Though we are from the UK, we’ve loved spending time in Boston, we think of it as our US home. We could not be happier to be entertaining everyone on New Year’s Eve at First Night Boston!” said lead singer Josh. “It's going to be the best party ever...we have some surprises for everyone, and we can't wait!”

First Night Boston begins at Boston’s Copley Square at 12:00 p.m. on December 31, and more than 400,000 guests are expected to visit the free event throughout the day. The full musical line-up will be revealed in the days ahead. Donations can be made to help support the event at the event website, www.firstnightboston.org.