Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Supporting Our Schools

Supporting Our Schools: Distance Learning

NBC and Telemundo stations are accepting donations through August

By Staff Reports

When school is out, we get to work. And this summer, we're getting every student the tools they need to continue remote learning.

It's the focus of the fourth annual NBC and Telemundo stations donation drive, Supporting Our Schools.

The annual campaign has delivered hundreds of thousands of dollars and supplies to underprivileged schools across New England.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Phase 3 Reopening 2 hours ago

Gyms, Movie Theaters Reopen as Phase 3 Begins in Massachusetts

storm damage 3 hours ago

Storm Cleanup Underway Across the Region

With classrooms closed for the foreseeable future, our mission is to get those supplies directly into the hands of the teachers.

New or refurbished laptops, tablets, phones, monitors, batteries and connectivity devices, along with supplies or monetary donations, are being accepted through the NBC Universal 2020 Supporting Our Schools -- Distance Learning campaign, now through August.

To donate, click here.

This article tagged under:

Supporting Our SchoolsNBC10 BostonSCHOOLSNECNdonation
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us