NBC Boston News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime — For Free!

Here is a new way you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week – for free!

Today, we launched NBC Boston News on Peacock.

Here, you will see around-the-clock local news coverage. At launch, the channel will feature simulcast and encore news programming from NBC10 Boston and NECN. Soon, we will add breaking news and original content.

Our lineup delivers news, weather, sports, investigative reporting, lifestyle content and our local storytelling, wherever you want to watch on your Peacock app.

“Local news keeps our audiences connected and informed and with NBC Boston News now available on Peacock, audiences everywhere can tune in to get the news, weather, investigations and local events that only NBC10 Boston and NECN can uniquely provide,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston.

Here's how to watch NBC Boston News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Boston News.

New local channels also launched today on Peacock from NBC5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC10 Philadelphia (WCAU) and NBC6 Miami (WTVJ). Channels from NBC 4 New York (WNBC) and NBC 4 Los Angeles (KNBC) will be available to stream for free in the months ahead.

“We’re thrilled to add the incredible reporting of our NBC owned television stations to Peacock’s unique programming slate that both informs and entertains,” said Jen Brown, senior vice president of program planning for Peacock. “We know the importance of local news to our subscribers and this further distinguishes the Peacock experience where you can stream everything from award-winning news content to original scripted shows, premium movies, live sports and more all on our platform.”

Peacock also features live and on demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7.