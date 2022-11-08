New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

New Hampshire’s midterm election is winding down as voters across the state flock to polling places to cast their votes in several key races.

Residents will help decide two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan is taking on Republican challenger Don Bolduc in the state’s Senate race. Meanwhile, Incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas faces Republican Karoline Leavitt in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Polling times vary across the state, but all will be closed by 8 p.m. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to vote.

From New Hampshire’s next governor to the Senate race, here are some of the presumptive winners in the state’s midterm election.

Click here for a complete list of results in New Hampshire's midterm elections.

Governor

U.S. Senate

U.S. House District 1

U.S. House District 2

Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is facing a tough challenge from Republican Karoline Leavitt. Sue O'Connell breaks down the race.