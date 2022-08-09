Vermont Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won

Polls have closed in Vermont and election officials will soon begin to call races in the state’s primary.

Residents cast their ballots in several key races including for governor, Lt. governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Vermont's primary election will likely be a historic one as the state’s sole U.S. House member, Democrat Peter Welch, vacates his seat in effort to move to the Senate.

Three Democrat women – Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford and Molly Gray – are vying to replace Welch’s seat in the House. Two Republican women – Ericka Bundy Redic and Anya Tynio – and one Progressive woman, Barbara Nolfi, are also in the race. Two men, Republican Liam Madden and Democrat Louis Meyers, are also seeking to snag Welch’s seat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state’s gubernatorial race is also among the closely watched as Republican Gov. seeks re-election and three other candidates seek to replace him.

Here is a complete list of Democrat and Republican winners in Vermont’s primary election, according to NBC News. The list will be updated as races are called.

Governor

Stephen C. Bellows - Republican

Susan Hatch Davis - Progressive

Peter Duval - Republican

Phil Scott (incumbent) - Republican

Brenda Siegel - Democratic — PROJECTED WINNER

Lieutenant Governor

Charlie Kimbell - Democratic

Joe Benning - Republican

Patricia Preston - Democratic

Gregory M. Thayer - Republican

Kitty Toll - Democratic

David Zuckerman - Democratic

United States Senator

Martha Abbott - Progressive

Isaac Evans-Frantz - Democratic

Gerald Malloy - Republican

Myers Mermel - Republican

Christina Nolan- Republican

Niki Thran - Democratic

Peter Welch - Democratic

United States House of Representatives

Becca Balint- Democratic

Sianay Chase Clifford- Democratic

Molly Gray - Democratic

Liam Madden - Republican

Louis Meyers - Democratic

Barbara Nolfi - Progressive

Ericka Bundy Redic - Republican

Anya Tynio - Republican

State Treasurer

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Mike Pieciak - Democratic

Don Schramm - Progressive

Secretary of State

Sarah Copeland Hanzas - Democratic

Robert Millar - Progressive

John Odum - Democratic

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Chris Winters - Democratic

Attorney General

Elijah Bergman - Progressive

Charity R. Clark - Democratic

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Rory Thibault - Democratic

This list will continue to be updated as officials call races in Vermont's primary election. Click here for more live elections results.