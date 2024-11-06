How voting demographics changed between 2020 and 2024 presidential elections

For the second time in three elections, America has elected Donald Trump as its president.
The former president won his first election in 2016 over Hillary Clinton before losing out to current President Joe Biden in the 2020 race. This year, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a second term as commander-in-chief, becoming the second president in American history to win back the title after previously being voted out of office.
What changed for Trump between the 2020 and 2024 elections?
NBC News, in conjunction with a consortium of news organizations, conducted exit polls across 10 key states both at polling locations and over the phone. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
Below is a look at some of NBC News' findings from its exit polls in the last two presidential races with a breakdown of voting across gender, race, age and more for Trump, Harris and Biden.
The 2024 exit poll for key states, which is still being updated, can be found here and the 2020 exit poll can be found here.
Gender
2020
|Men (48%)
|45% Biden
|53% Trump
|Women (52%)
|57% Biden
|42% Trump
2024
|Men (47%)
|44% Harris
|54% Trump
|Women (53%)
|54% Harris
|44% Trump
Race
2020
|White (67%)
|41% Biden
|58% Trump
|Black (13%)
|87% Biden
|12% Trump
|Hispanic/Latino (13%)
|65% Biden
|32% Trump
|Asian (4%)
|61% Biden
|34% Trump
|Other (4%)
|55% Biden
|41% Trump
2024
|White (71%)
|43% Harris
|55% Trump
|Black (11%)
|86% Harris
|12% Trump
|Hispanic/Latino (12%)
|53% Harris
|45% Trump
|Asian (3%)
|56% Harris
|38% Trump
|Other (3%)
|43% Harris
|53% Trump
Sex by race
2020
|White men (35%)
|38% Biden
|61% Trump
|White women (32%)
|44% Biden
|55% Trump
|Black men (4%)
|79% Biden
|19% Trump
|Black women (8%)
|90% Biden
|9% Trump
|Latino men (5%)
|59% Biden
|36% Trump
|Latino women (8%)
|69% Biden
|30% Trump
|All other races (8%)
|58% Biden
|38% Trump
2024
|White men (34%)
|39% Harris
|59% Trump
|White women (37%)
|47% Harris
|52% Trump
|Black men (5%)
|78% Harris
|20% Trump
|Black women (7%)
|92% Harris
|7% Trump
|Latino men (6%)
|44% Harris
|54% Trump
|Latino women (6%)
|61% Harris
|37% Trump
|All other races (6%)
|50% Harris
|45% Trump
Age group
2020
|18-29 (17%)
|60% Biden
|36% Trump
|30-44 (23%)
|52% Biden
|46% Trump
|45-64 (38%)
|49% Biden
|50% Trump
|65 or over (22%)
|47% Biden
|52% Trump
2024
|18-29 (14%)
|55% Harris
|42% Trump
|30-44 (23%)
|51% Harris
|46% Trump
|45-64 (35%)
|45% Harris
|53% Trump
|65 or over (28%)
|50% Harris
|49% Trump
Which best describes your education? You have:
2020
|Never attended college (19%)
|46% Biden
|54% Trump
|Attended college but received no degree (23%)
|51% Biden
|47% Trump
|Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%)
|47% Biden
|50% Trump
|Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (27%)
|51% Biden
|47% Trump
|An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (15%)
|62% Biden
|37% Trump
2024
|Never attended college (15%)
|37% Harris
|62% Trump
|Attended college but received no degree (26%)
|49% Harris
|50% Trump
|Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%)
|42% Harris
|55% Trump
|Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (24%)
|54% Harris
|44% Trump
|An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (19%)
|61% Harris
|37% Trump
No matter how you voted today, do you usually think of yourself as a:
2020
|Democrat (37%)
|94% Biden
|5% Trump
|Republican (36%)
|6% Biden
|94% Trump
|Independent or something else (26%)
|54% Biden
|41% Trump
2024
|Democrat (32%)
|95% Harris
|4% Trump
|Republican (34%)
|5% Harris
|94% Trump
|Independent or something else (34%)
|50% Harris
|45% Trump
Is this the first year you have ever voted?
2020
|Yes (14%)
|64% Biden
|32% Trump
|No (86%)
|49% Biden
|49% Trump
2024
|Yes (8%)
|45% Harris
|54% Trump
|No (92%)
|50% Harris
|48% Trump