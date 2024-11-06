How voting demographics changed between 2020 and 2024 presidential elections

For the second time in three elections, America has elected Donald Trump as its president.

The former president won his first election in 2016 over Hillary Clinton before losing out to current President Joe Biden in the 2020 race. This year, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a second term as commander-in-chief, becoming the second president in American history to win back the title after previously being voted out of office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

What changed for Trump between the 2020 and 2024 elections?

NBC News, in conjunction with a consortium of news organizations, conducted exit polls across 10 key states both at polling locations and over the phone. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Below is a look at some of NBC News' findings from its exit polls in the last two presidential races with a breakdown of voting across gender, race, age and more for Trump, Harris and Biden.

The 2024 exit poll for key states, which is still being updated, can be found here and the 2020 exit poll can be found here.

Gender

2020

Men (48%) 45% Biden 53% Trump Women (52%) 57% Biden 42% Trump

2024

Men (47%) 44% Harris 54% Trump Women (53%) 54% Harris 44% Trump

Race

2020

White (67%) 41% Biden 58% Trump Black (13%) 87% Biden 12% Trump Hispanic/Latino (13%) 65% Biden 32% Trump Asian (4%) 61% Biden 34% Trump Other (4%) 55% Biden 41% Trump

2024

White (71%) 43% Harris 55% Trump Black (11%) 86% Harris 12% Trump Hispanic/Latino (12%) 53% Harris 45% Trump Asian (3%) 56% Harris 38% Trump Other (3%) 43% Harris 53% Trump

Sex by race

2020

White men (35%) 38% Biden 61% Trump White women (32%) 44% Biden 55% Trump Black men (4%) 79% Biden 19% Trump Black women (8%) 90% Biden 9% Trump Latino men (5%) 59% Biden 36% Trump Latino women (8%) 69% Biden 30% Trump All other races (8%) 58% Biden 38% Trump

2024

White men (34%) 39% Harris 59% Trump White women (37%) 47% Harris 52% Trump Black men (5%) 78% Harris 20% Trump Black women (7%) 92% Harris 7% Trump Latino men (6%) 44% Harris 54% Trump Latino women (6%) 61% Harris 37% Trump All other races (6%) 50% Harris 45% Trump

Age group

2020

18-29 (17%) 60% Biden 36% Trump 30-44 (23%) 52% Biden 46% Trump 45-64 (38%) 49% Biden 50% Trump 65 or over (22%) 47% Biden 52% Trump

2024

18-29 (14%) 55% Harris 42% Trump 30-44 (23%) 51% Harris 46% Trump 45-64 (35%) 45% Harris 53% Trump 65 or over (28%) 50% Harris 49% Trump

Which best describes your education? You have:

2020

Never attended college (19%) 46% Biden 54% Trump Attended college but received no degree (23%) 51% Biden 47% Trump Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%) 47% Biden 50% Trump Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (27%) 51% Biden 47% Trump An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (15%) 62% Biden 37% Trump

2024

Never attended college (15%) 37% Harris 62% Trump Attended college but received no degree (26%) 49% Harris 50% Trump Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%) 42% Harris 55% Trump Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (24%) 54% Harris 44% Trump An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (19%) 61% Harris 37% Trump

No matter how you voted today, do you usually think of yourself as a:

2020

Democrat (37%) 94% Biden 5% Trump Republican (36%) 6% Biden 94% Trump Independent or something else (26%) 54% Biden 41% Trump

2024

Democrat (32%) 95% Harris 4% Trump Republican (34%) 5% Harris 94% Trump Independent or something else (34%) 50% Harris 45% Trump

Is this the first year you have ever voted?

2020

Yes (14%) 64% Biden 32% Trump No (86%) 49% Biden 49% Trump

2024