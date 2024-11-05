NBC News Exit Poll: Voters express deep concern about America's democracy and economy

The state of democracy and the economy in the United States were the top issues on the minds of voters as they cast ballots in the 2024 presidential election, according to preliminary results from the NBC News Exit Poll.

Thirty-five percent of voters said democracy mattered most to their vote, while 31% said the economy. Abortion (14%) and immigration (11%) ranked as the next-most important issues, while just 4% named foreign policy.

Men and women both said the state of democracy was their most important issue, followed by the economy. Two in 10 women said abortion was most important, compared to 8% of men. Immigration was ranked slightly higher among men (12%) than women (10%). Foreign policy lagged behind as a priority for both groups.

The exit poll results can shift throughout the night as more interviews are conducted and more vote is counted.

The issue priorities reflected deep concerns among the electorate. Roughly 3 in 4 voters said they think democracy in the U.S. today is threatened, while just a quarter said democracy is secure. Roughly 2 in 3 voters said the nation’s economy is either not good or poor, while just one-third of voters assessed economic conditions as excellent or good.

All told, the mood of the country is pessimistic: About three-quarters of voters nationwide feel negatively about the way things are going in the country, with 43% saying they're dissatisfied and 29% saying they're angry.

The early exit poll results also show that voters who backed Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have different priorities on the issues.

A majority of Harris voters prioritized the state of democracy. Abortion was the second-most important issue to Harris voters, with 2 in 10 of them saying it mattered most to their vote, followed by economy, foreign policy and immigration.

Half of Trump voters said the economy was the most important issue to their vote, followed by immigration (20%), democracy (12%), abortion (6%) and foreign policy (4%).

Three in 10 voters nationally said the candidate quality that mattered most in deciding how they voted for president is the ability to lead. About a quarter said they prioritized someone who can bring needed change, followed by a candidate who has good judgment (21%) and someone who cares about people like them (19%).

The preliminary exit polls also found that just 41% of voters approved of President Joe Biden's job performance, while 59% disapproved. That’s markedly lower than Trump’s job rating (50%) when he lost his re-election bid in 2020, which underscores that Harris needs voters to view her differently from Biden.

