When do polls close? State-by-state guide for Election Day

Polls will begin closing Tuesday evening

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voting for the 2024 election will come to a close at polling locations across the country Tuesday night.

While voting for the presidential election -- along with races in the Senate, House of Representatives, gubernatorial offices and other ballot measures -- has been ongoing with early and mail-in ballots, it will come to an end on Election Day.

When do polls close on Election Day? Here is a state-by-state guide.

Here is a breakdown of when the final polls close in each state on Nov. 5.

7 p.m. ET

  • Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET

  • North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

8 p.m. ET

  • Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, D.C.

8:30 p.m. ET

  • Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

  • Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming

10 p.m. ET

  • Montana, Nevada, Utah

11 p.m. ET

  • California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington

12 a.m. ET

  • Hawaii

1 a.m. ET

  • Alaska

