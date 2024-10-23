Decision 2024

Seattle Storm endorse Kamala Harris for president

The team posted its endorsement on social media Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

The Seattle Storm on Wednesday officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

One of the 12 WNBA teams, the Storm posted the endorsement on social media with a graphic reading "Seattle Storm for Harris Walz."

"Here at the Storm, we are advocates for equality and opportunity," the social media post read. "We need leaders who fight for us all, all the time.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz align strongly with our mission and values, and we proudly endorse this presidential team."

The post ended with a call to action, directing users to vote.org to make their respective voting plans.

The Storm, one of the most successful WNBA franchises, currently is owned by Force 10 Hoops, a group comprising Seattle businesswomen Dawn Trudeau, Lisa Brummel, Ginny Gilder and WNBA legend Sue Bird.

It is rare for professional sports teams to publicly endorse presidential candidates.

In September, counterfeit political ads falsely claiming Harris as the official candidate of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles popped up around Philadelphia.

The ads, which depicted drawings presumably of Harris wearing an Eagles helmet and holding a football, linked back to PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote, a legitimate site through the team that provides nonpartisan information about the election, from registering to vote, voting methods and more. The Eagles, who did not make an endorsement, worked with the city to have the ads removed.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

