Decision 2024

LIST: Most important swing states by electoral votes

Here's a list of the key swing states in order of electoral votes

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

The presidential campaign comes down to a final push across a handful of states on Election Day.

Kamala Harris spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Donald Trump held four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina, stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh, then ending in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Which are the most important swing states?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC News has identified seven states as key battlegrounds in the presidential election. Here is a list, by where the states rank in terms of electoral college votes.

  • Pennsylvania: 19 votes
  • Georgia: 16 votes
  • North Carolina: 16 votes
  • Michigan: 15 votes
  • Wisconsin: 10 votes
  • Arizona: 11 votes
  • Nevada: 6 votes

Decision 2024

Decision 2024 60 mins ago

‘My supporters are not violent people': Trump casts ballot on Election Day

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

When do polls close? State-by-state guide for Election Day

How many electoral votes are needed to win the presidential election?

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes — a majority of the 538 possible votes.

There are some unlikely scenarios where two candidates could wind up in a 269 to 269 electoral vote tie, in which case Congress would decide the presidency, NBC News reports.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us