Live updates: Harris, Trump face off in high-stakes presidential debate

What to Know
- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off tonight in Philadelphia for their first debate as presidential candidates.
- The rules for the debate are essentially the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, with mics muted when it is not a candidate's turn.
- While it's the second debate of the general election, it's the first between the two candidates — and the first time Harris and Trump will meet in person.
- Voters will officially head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states, including battleground Pennsylvania.
- NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor a pre-debate primetime special starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by a live presentation of the ABC News-hosted debate at 9 p.m. ET.
Watch live on NBC or in the player above at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.