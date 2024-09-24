Trump mixes up the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, during his speech in Georgia

Donald Trump flubbed the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, while going off script during a speech on Tuesday otherwise focused on economic policy, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about "Charlottestown.”

The former president was talking about imposing tariffs and other steps he’d take to bolster U.S. manufacturing in Savannah, Georgia, when he veered off topic. He began arguing that he won the recent debate with Harris, despite GOP claims the moderators were against him.

“She didn’t say anything except lies, like bloodbath, like Charlottestown," Trump said.

He didn't acknowledge the error, but quickly added that he was “finishing this topic. Because they'll say, ‘Oh, he fell into a trap” — when in fact, he’d already made a conspicuous mistake.

Trump was trying to refer to the deadly 2017 violence in Charlottesville between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters. Trump has faced years of criticism from Harris and other top Democrats when he blamed “both sides” for what occurred.

In April, Trump argued that what happened in Charlottesville was “nothing” compared to pro-Palestinian protests then occurring on college campuses around the country, and he has continued to try and minimize it while campaigning for a second term.

But what happened in Charlottesville has nonetheless become a defining moment of Trump's presidency, and was the reason President Joe Biden cites for deciding to run against him in 2020.

Hundreds of white nationalists descended on the city on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2017. Clashes between them and anti-racism protesters broke out both days, prompting authorities to order the second day's crowds to disperse. It was after that announcement that a man rammed his car into a peaceful group of counter-protesters. One woman died; 35 others were injured.