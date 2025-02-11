Celebrating Black heritage: Women who have inspired in Boston

As we celebrate Black heritage this month, we are introducing you to women who have hleped shape our communities in Boston.

Each Monday in February, we are sharing a new profile. Watch each segment that has aired so far below.

Alfreda Harris

As we celebrate Black heritage this month, we meet a woman who fostered hoop dreams for thousands of children in Boston.

Alfreda Harris won four college basketball championships as head coach for Roxbury Community College, renowned for her no-nonsense approach.

Speaking with NBC10 Boston, she referred to her style as "tough love."

Beyond the court, Harris has been a champion of children for more than 60 years, spending 20 of them on the Boston School Committee.

"My goal was to continue to help young people as I was helped, and to make sure that they would be able to do the things that I wasn't able to do," Harris said.

Rubina Ann Guscott

As we celebrate Black Heritage Month, we share the story of Rubina Ann Guscott, who fought for social and educational equality after coming to Boston from Jamaica by way of Ellis Island in 1920.

Born in 1900 in Jamaica, Rubina Ann Guscott came to Boston through Ellis Island in 1920, her granddaughter, Lisa Guscott Wells, tells NBC10 Boston.

"She understood what it meant to uplift people," Wells said.

Living to the age of 102, when Guscott died in 2002, her fight for social, economic and educational equality passed from one generation to the next.

A four-story building in Roxbury's Grove Hall now bears Guscott's name.

