“Speak Now” is a series that highlights the stories and identities of our employees at the NBC Boston Stations.

Our Discovering Black Heritage edition shares the stories and experiences of our Black employees.

Aaliyah Covington

Director Aaliyah Covington talks about why diversity is important on air and behind the scenes, and what it means to be a Black woman in TV.

Glenn Jones

NBC10 Boston anchor Glenn Jones talks about his own journey to break into journalism and what inspired him along the way.

Check back for more stories throughout the month!