A casual seaside restaurant with a view tucked in an historic Maine resort

One of the more overlooked dining experiences in New England is the more casual restaurants and bars at iconic hotels, inns and resorts that are scattered throughout the region.

Some great examples can be found in The Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, which is home to a cozy space simply called The Lounge; The Omni Mount Washington Resort and Spa in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where you’ll find a homey basement speakeasy called The Cave; and The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, which has a rustic space called Widow Bingham’s Tavern.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Another landmark spot, that also happens to overlook the ocean, can be found just a bit more than an hour north of Boston, and the Cliff House in Cape Neddick, Maine, is certainly a high-end resort. But like the places mentioned above, it, too, has a casual dining and drinking spot, and Nubb’s Lobster Shack is a place that can give you a taste of how the other half lives while also not breaking the bank.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Cliff House, you may be asking, “Where (or what) exactly is Cape Neddick?” Well, it isn’t exactly a town, even though it is included in the resort’s address. Cape Neddick is actually a section of York, and the resort itself is so close to the Ogunquit line that it is sometimes mistakenly considered to be in Ogunquit (which, just to add to the confusion, was actually a part of the town of Wells until 1980).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

All you really need to know is that the Cliff House sits just off Shore Road, which runs from York Beach to Oqunquit and is maybe a five-minute drive to Perkins Cove, a charming artist colony within Ogunquit where you’ll find the Marginal Way, one of the most scenic seaside walks in all of New England.

To say that the resort is located in a beautiful area would be an understatement, and the vistas from the road leading to the place only hint at the kinds of views you’ll see from within the spot.

The Cliff House is a sprawling place that consists of several sections, but unless you’re staying there, the central area is probably the only part you’ll be going to. The event building in the heart of the resort is absolutely stunning — the Oceanview Terrace is one of the highlights, with its unique wooden ceiling and endless views of the Atlantic far below.

Eat New England Reviews and photos of restaurants that are worth a road trip from Boston. This brewery's hidden outpost is an attractive oasis along Route 2

From the event building, you’ll find a long ramp-like hallway to the left that descends to the lower level of an adjacent structure and opens up to a grassy area out back. Just beyond are the cliffs along the ocean.

Just before the door that exits to the outdoor space are a couple of signs for Nubb’s Lobster Shack, and upon entering it you’ll see a food-ordering area to the left while straight ahead sits a comfy bar with a handful of seats. The rest of the space includes high tops, low tops and picnic tables with benches, and while the main room is somewhat dark (which adds to the charm), the window tables have quite a bit more light coming in, and of course, they have those memorable views of the rocky Maine coast.

By the way, you may notice a few “bubbles” outside (called SeaGlobes) that overlook the ocean, and these can indeed be reserved for a fee, if you really want to soak up the views while dining.

As you would expect from such a high-end place, The Cliff House includes an upscale “special occasion” restaurant called The Tiller, and the resort also has a cafe (Bald Head Coffee Co.) and a seasonal outdoor dining and drinking spot (The Terrace). Nubb’s Lobster Shack tends to be the everyday spot for both visitors and those who are staying here, as it is open year-round and has an extensive food and drink menu while also being an informal place to dine.

Its name may give the impression that this is a down-and-dirty seafood joint where people feast on fried clams and boiled lobsters, and while they do offer both of those here (the lobsters come from Taylor Lobster Company in nearby Kittery, by the way), this is really more of a family-friendly American restaurant and bar that focuses in part on New England seafood.

In addition to the clams and lobsters, a few highlights for seafood lovers include a classic New England clam chowder with plenty of potatoes and bacon along with a touch of thyme; outstanding fish and chips made with hake, a fish that’s related to cod and haddock but is a bit sweeter-tasting; a crab cake sandwich that gets some extra zest from citrus aioli; and two types of lobster rolls — a chilled Maine-style version with mayo and, for those who enjoy Maine but don’t want to eat like Mainers, a warm Connecticut-style version with clarified butter.

A number of non-seafood options at Nubb’s Lobster Shack are also available, including a delicious falafel burger with tangy tzatziki; a garlicky hummus bowl with olives, carrots and celery; a double burger with local cheddar cheese and a brioche bun; chicken tenders that get an extra crunch from a cornmeal batter; and savory Korean BBQ brisket tacos with cotija cheese and cabbage. Speaking of BBQ, a section of the menu here includes such items as brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken, all of which are cooked in a wood smoker.

Food and drink with a view at Nubb's Lobster Shack

And this being Maine, no meal would be complete without a whoopie pie, which people in Maine claim is where this dessert treat originated (though you may hear the same claim from people who live in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania as well).

The centerpiece of Nubb’s Lobster Shack seems to be the bar, so it isn’t a surprise that the place has plenty of options for beer, wine and mixed drinks. Maine has quietly become one of the best states in the country for beer, and several local breweries are represented here, including Bissell Brothers, Peak, Baxter, Oxbow, Maine, Banded and Allagash. A handful of wines from California, Europe, South America and elsewhere are available by the glass or bottle, and cocktails include margaritas, martinis and rum punch.

The Cliff House may seem a little foreboding to some because of its reputation as an exclusive resort, but guests can get a taste of the place without having to spend tons of money or dress up by visiting Nubb’s Lobster Shack. And it’s a bit of a hidden gem due in part to the fact that so many restaurant options exist on or near Route 1 in Wells, Ogunquit, York and Kittery that this spot can be easily overlooked, which is a shame because it’s a great way to get a taste of the beautiful Maine coast while also being away from the crowds.

Nubb’s Lobster Shack, 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, ME, 03902. cliffhousemaine.com/dining/nubbs-lobster-shack