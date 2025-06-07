Casual upscale Greek food hidden away just off Route 128

It is often said that Greek Americans tend not to go out to eat all that much in part because family members make food at home so good there’s really no reason to go to a restaurant.

This is partly why so many people love going to the Greek festivals in the Greater Boston area, as it gives them the opportunity to get a taste of what Greek families serve up in their own kitchens.

But what about local Greek restaurants? Do any serve that same type of food? Many do, at least to some extent, though some places do get closer to that level than others.

One such spot remains almost totally unknown after first starting out in 2022. And Eleni’s Restaurant in North Woburn is not only a hidden gem, it is very easy to get to because it’s just off one of the busiest highways in the region.

Woburn has very quietly become one of the best food destinations in the Boston area, with a number of excellent dining spots of all types of cuisines in the downtown area and many others between Woburn Center and the Winchester line, along Route 3 between Winchester and Burlington and just off Route 128 in Cummings Park and on the northern stretch of Main Street north of downtown. It is on this last stretch of road where you’ll find Eleni’s, buried away in a close-knit neighborhood not too far from the Wilmington border.

The restaurant resides in one of those structures, so often found in old neighborhoods, with residential space on the second floor and commercial space on the ground floor. Eleni’s takes up the entire first-floor space.

Inside you’ll find a serene, white-tablecloth room that gives the feeling of a fine-dining establishment, but it’s really more of a casual place that happens to have an upscale look to it. A small bar sits front and center while tables of various sizes line the front window area and along the wall to the left.

Parking is relatively easy, with some spaces along the street and a small parking lot in the back.

The menu for Eleni’s tends to fall somewhere between the more casual Greek eateries that feature familiar Greek-American fare and the higher-end Greek restaurants of which Boston has a few, but which are much more commonly found in New York City.

Starters include a hearty and savory plate of giant beans that are baked in tomato sauce; a flaky spanakopita stuffed with a mix of spinach and feta; a wonderful version of saganaki (fried cheese) made with a nutty and buttery graviera, a Greek cheese that is similar to gruyère, both in taste and name; stuffed grape leaves, which are a real highlight – their combination of ground beef, rice, herbs and rich lemon sauce could make for a full meal if you double the order; and a traditional grilled octopus plate, complete with olive oil and lemon juice.

The Greek salad and village salad are both excellent options. The former getting some heat from pepperoncinis and the latter a briny taste from its capers.

As you might expect, Eleni’s does a terrific version of avgolemono (Greek lemon chicken soup), which is considered a must when you have a cold, and an equally comforting lentil soup.

Among the main dishes at Eleni’s are a pastitsio that looks a bit like lasagna but includes Greek macaroni and a light and airy bechamel (the warming flavor of nutmeg is definitely present, though not overwhelmingly so); moussaka, another casserole dish that looks somewhat like lasagna and has layers of beef, eggplant, potatoes and bechamel, along with a rich tomato sauce; lamb chops that are marinated in a sharp and tangy mix of lemon juice, garlic and olive oil; a glorious seafood pasta plate with plenty of shrimp, calamari and mussels, all served over spaghetti; and cod baked in tomato sauce, with onions, peppers, garlic and various herbs and spices added.

One of the sides you can order with the entrees is the lemon roasted potatoes, and their version is about as good as you’ll find anywhere, so it’s well worth ordering, though the fries and rice pilaf are fine as well.

Finally, Eleni’s does great takes on the ever-popular baklava and the rice pudding, while also offering the less-familiar karidopita (sweet and syrupy cake) and galaktoboureko (custard pie).

Eleni’s has a full liquor license, offering plenty of Greek beers and wines (the latter of which includes retsina, a wine with an intense resin flavor), and cocktails such as martinis, Manhattans and margaritas are available.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the drinks menu, however, may be the liqueurs; here you will find several ouzo options for those who like this anise-based aperitif that’s similar to its Italian cousin, sambuca. Also available is tsipouro, which is stronger and more of a brandy, though one version offered here has anise, making it taste just a bit like ouzo. Raki is offered as well, and like tsipouro, it is basically a brandy – one version at Eleni’s includes honey, which makes it a great option if you’re feeling a bit under the weather. And if retsina piques your interest but you’d rather have a spirit than a wine, you can order masticha here, which is made with plant resin.

Greek cuisine is the ultimate comfort food, and the offerings at Eleni’s are every bit as warm and inviting as the restaurant itself. Several Greek dining spots can be found not too far off Route 128 between Peabody and Braintree, and this is one of the better ones, with its classy and elegant atmosphere, mix of traditional Greek and Greek American dishes and outstanding drink options all making for a memorable experience.

Eleni's Restaurant, 920 Main Street, Woburn, MA, 01801. elenisrestaurantwoburn.com