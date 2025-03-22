Parisian-style dining in the revitalized heart of downtown Providence

Much has been made of the revitalization of Providence of late, as decades of development and improvements to Rhode Island’s capital and largest city have resulted in a place that not only has become a true destination, but one of the most appealing midsized cities in the entire country.

And while Portland, Maine, seems to get much of the press these days when it comes to dining destinations, Providence has become increasingly noticed over the past several years, so much so that people in the Boston area often make the short trip south just to try the countless restaurants and bars here that have a little something for everyone.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Many diners tend to gravitate toward such interesting Providence neighborhoods as Federal Hill, Fox Point, College Hill and Wayland Square for food and drink, but the once-overlooked downtown is a destination unto itself these days – and the brand-new Track 15 food hall in the old Union Station will do nothing to change that. The streets south of Kennedy Plaza that make up the financial and retail districts are home to a number of outstanding restaurants, including Ellie’s, a warm and friendly bakery, café, restaurant and wine bar that is now in its third home.

Ellie’s started in a tiny space on Washington Street in 2012 before moving to a larger storefront on Weybosset Street in 2019, where it remained until 2024. Now, it’s on Westminster Street, a one-way road that cuts through downtown Providence, looking a bit like Lower Manhattan at its eastern entrance (which is the heart of the financial district) and much like parts of Boston’s Downtown Crossing as it heads westward into the tree-shaded retail district, complete with string lights and double acorn streetlamps, old buildings that feature Renaissance Revival architecture, a smattering of funky shops, and an antique street clock by the Union Street intersection, which is where Ellie’s resides.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A trio of Roman columns give some character to the storefront of the restaurant, as do its huge front windows, showing the entire dining space from the outside. The interior features hanging globe lights, a mishmash of tables for groups of all sizes and a long counter where diners order their food before grabbing a seat. During the warmer months, some seating is set up on an outdoor patio along the side of the building. The ordering counter also has cases full of pastries and baked goods for those who might be doing takeout, and takeout is indeed pretty popular here.

The pastries and baked goods alone are enough of a draw for Ellie’s, with the sweet and decadent macarons among the most popular items. A variety of flavors are available, including pistachio, dark chocolate, lemon lavender and strawberry rose champagne, along with such seasonal options as bourbon apple pie, cranberry white chocolate and pumpkin praline pie.

Cookies such as peanut butter chocolate chip and oatmeal chocolate chip can be found here, while other items behind the case include canales, chocolate peanut butter macaron crunch bars and such croissants as almond, chocolate, raspberry rose, ham and cheese, French onion and kale and spinach and artichoke.

But Ellie’s isn’t just a bakery-café; it also has full breakfasts and lunches, and now lighter dinner fare as well (more on this in a bit). There is a lot to choose from for breakfast (which is served all day, by the way), including an overstuffed breakfast sandwich with bacon, ham or sausage along with egg; Cabot cheese and tomato jam; a savory oeufs en cocotte with gruyere, mushroom conserva and a classic French sauce verte made with a variety of herbs; and a rotating list of quiche options.

One lunch highlight is the sleep-inducing croque monsieur, which is basically a French version of a ham and cheese sandwich that comes with bechamel, gruyere and cornichon (a baby sour gherkin).

The poutine offered at Ellie’s isn’t exactly like the traditional kind found in Quebec, but the combination of handcut fries, melted cheddar cheese curds, duck fat gravy (yes, duck fat gravy) and scallions is tough to beat.

PHOTOS: Pastries, poutine and more at Ellie's in Providence

And, of course, no French menu would be complete without brie, with Ellie’s version including fig jam, toasted almonds and baby greens.

Ellie’s has now introduced wine bar dinner service on Friday and Saturday nights, and its selection of French wines are paired with an array of shareable foods. Some options you might find include steak tartare, spicy marinated olives, toasted almonds, a cheese plate, white anchovies, mussels and pork and foie gras terrine.

By the way, wine (and beer) is also available at lunchtime, as are such non-alcoholic options as coffee, tea, hot chocolate and juices.

Providence has come a long way since the struggles of the 1960s and 1970s, now feeling like a world-class city that gives even the much-larger Boston a run for its money. And its dining scene is something to behold, thanks to such wonderful spots as Ellie’s that help bring people into parts of Providence that in the not-too-distant past didn’t have the draw that they have today.

Ellie’s, 250 Westminster Street, Providence, RI, 02903. elliesprov.com