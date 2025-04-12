First Look: Beloved Vermont crepe restaurant expands to Boston area

Vermont is considered one of the best states in the country for beer, with such top breweries as Hill Farmstead, Frost, Lawson’s, Foam, Foley Brothers, Zero Gravity and The Alchemist among the names that come to mind.

A few, such as Hill Farmstead, are true destination spots, where people will travel for hours just to enjoy their beers (and in the case of Hill Farmstead, their bucolic surroundings). But the Green Mountain State is also known for its outstanding food, including from restaurants found in such places as Burlington, Montpelier, Brattleboro and the many smaller towns that are tucked away on scenic roads such as Route 100 and Route 4.

These dining spots tend to offer dishes using locally sourced ingredients including everything from cheese to bacon to maple syrup, and some places, such as Worthy Burger, Hen of the Wood, Simon Pearce, Michael's on the Hill and The Skinny Pancake have become pretty well-known names for locals and visitors alike.

The last of those places has very quietly expanded to the Greater Boston area, giving locals a little taste of Vermont right in their own backyard.

The Skinny Pancake opened its newest location in Peabody in March, moving into a space at the Northshore Mall just off Route 128. The restaurant sits just to the left of the dining pavilion, and it has an outside entrance, which allows customers to go there without actually having to enter the mall.

The location of the new Skinny Pancake may seem a bit odd considering its quirky and attractive locations in Burlington, Montpelier, Stowe and Quechee, Vermont, as well as its outlet within an historic building in downtown Albany, New York. But another new location in Hadley, Massachusetts, also sits along a commercial strip by a mall, so perhaps its expansion plans are looking more and more at these types of busy shopping areas.

And they did do a very nice job of making the Peabody space as “non-mall like” as possible, with both its main room and little dining areas to the left and in the back featuring a combination rustic-industrial look that you might find in an old mill building. Plenty of seating can be found throughout (including low-top tables, counter seats and booths), and the ordering system is pretty simple, where customers place their orders at the main counter and then find a table and wait for their food to be brought over.

The menu at the new outlet of The Skinny Pancake should be familiar to those who have been to the other locations, with crepes perhaps the signature item. And the crepes are outstanding, as indicated by a couple of recent visits to the restaurant.

The Cubano is one of the highlights of the entire menu, featuring ham, pulled pork and Swiss cheese (both are which are locally sourced), pickles and mustard, making for an unusual but tremendous take on this classic sandwich.

Sweet crepes include a “Sugarshack,” which has maple sugar from a sugarhouse in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts and melted butter, with a side of local maple syrup added to make this crepe even more decadent. Some of the other crepe options include a spinach and Cabot cheddar and a chicken, Cabot cheddar and bacon among the savory crepes and a chocolate hazelnut and a “blueberry pie” among the sweet crepes.

A handful of other food items are available at The Skinny Pancake, and, being true to its roots in Vermont, the traditional poutine is every bit as good as you’d expect, with handcut fries, thick gravy and cheese curds being just about perfect (no smoked meat as of this writing, though it is very tough to find poutine with smoked meat outside of Quebec).

The Thai salad is a sleeper on the menu and is a good option for those interested in a healthier meal, with delicious black bean fritters an option to go with veggies, sesame seeds and dressing. Smash burgers using beef from a farm in northern Vermont are another good option (and yes, they come with Cabot cheddar), while fans of restaurants that serve breakfast all day can choose from a decadent breakfast sandwich, a few breakfast crepe options, and something called “Noah’s Ark,” which includes eggs, bacon or sausage, and a couple of “frumpled” cinnamon sugar crepes along with maple syrup.

As of this writing, you can order some of Vermont’s award-winning beers here from the aforementioned Frost, Zero Gravity and Lawson’s, along with beers from breweries elsewhere in New England. Perhaps the biggest draw to The Skinny Pancake in Peabody may be the fact that offers beer from Hill Farmstead, which is often mentioned among the best breweries in the entire country.

Until recently, it was virtually impossible to find Hill Farmstead anywhere in Massachusetts (except at the wonderful Armsby Abbey in Worcesterv), but lately it has been seen in more and more restaurants and bars locally. But it is still very tough to find, so this could be a destination spot for Bostonians just for Hill Farmstead’s sublime Edward (which is currently offered and is a beer that should be on anyone’s list if they like American Pale Ales).

Oh, and for those who aren’t looking for alcoholic beverages, The Skinny Pancake has some great milkshakes, including maple and espresso.

Because it is still new, the Peabody location of The Skinny Pancake still feels like it is getting up and running, and it’s possible that they could add some new food and drink items to the menu at some point. But it has gotten off to a running start with some very tasty food of the type you might find up north and some of the best beers you’ll find anywhere — and the workers have been incredibly friendly and helpful on early visits, which is always a big plus.

If you’re a fan of Vermont restaurants, this is probably one that you’re going to want to check out, even if you aren’t the biggest fan of dining out at shopping malls.

The Skinny Pancake, 210 Andover Street, Peabody, MA, 01960. skinnypancake.com/locations/peabody