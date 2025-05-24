A taste of Italy in a low-key spot on the South Shore

Where do people go for Italian food in the Greater Boston area? Two obvious choices are Boston’s North End, a historic neighborhood with an abundance of Italian restaurants, and Federal Hill in Providence, where diners can choose from any number of dining spots along — and just off of — Atwells Avenue.

There are other areas, of course. Just north of Boston are Medford, Everett, Revere and Saugus, with many options. Cranston, Rhode Island, has charming Knightsville, an Italian food lover’s dream. Staying in Rhode Island, communities with large Italian-American populations include Johnston and North Providence.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But good Italian restaurants can be found in lots of other spots, including in places where you might not expect them to be. Take Ecco in South Weymouth, for instance — hidden away on a busy strip of Route 18 that includes South Shore Hospital, new mixed-use developments and endless strip malls and shopping plazas, this dining spot is easy to miss and isn’t exactly a household name, but it has been serving up fantastic food to locals for more than 20 years now.

Like many businesses along Route 18 in Weymouth and in neighboring Abington, Ecco sits right along the road in a commercial complex, though it’s such a small one that calling it a strip mall might be a tad generous, as it only includes two businesses (a hair salon is located to its left).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Its plain exterior doesn’t give any hints to the warm and welcoming space inside, which consists of a single, large room that includes tables, booths and a little bar that’s partitioned off from much of the rest of the space. String lights and a slatted ceiling give the restaurant a vaguely industrial feel, while elegant hanging lights and posters and mirrors on the walls add an upscale vibe — and a fake fireplace shown from a wall screen adds to a bit of kitschness to the space. And in an era of ultra-loud restaurants and bars, Ecco goes against that trend; it is about as quiet a restaurant as you’ll find.

One sad note is that the patio the restaurant had during the pandemic will no longer be in place, and they don’t plan to bring it back, which is too bad because it was such a nice space during the warmer months.

While seen as more of a Northern Italian restaurant than a Southern Italian one, Ecco has plenty of options for both on its menu.

Eat New England Reviews and photos of restaurants that are worth a road trip from Boston. Classic Jewish deli food from a homey spot midway between Boston and New York

Appetizers are good enough to create a meal of small, shareable plates if you’re so inclined, with mussels in a garlicky tomato wine broth, lightly battered fried calamari with old-school pepperoncini peppers and a savory baked stuffed eggplant with basil and ricotta being just three excellent options.

A variety of steak, chicken and veal dishes are offered, with highlights being a nicely seasoned sirloin served with steak fries, a wonderful chicken saltimbocca with plenty of mushrooms and a rich marsala demi sauce, a classic veal parmigiana with a zesty pomodoro sauce and, if you’re lucky and hit the specials on the right day, a plate of steak tips over rice that is so good that perhaps it should have a permanent space on the menu.

Speaking of specials, Ecco does something that’s very appealing on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, which are also known as Pasta Nights. For only $22.95 (as of this writing), you can choose from dishes including ravioli, pasta primavera and sausage fra diavolo, and the price includes a salad.

PHOTOS: Fresh pasta, wine and much more at Weymouth's Ecco

The regular pasta dishes are priced equally well (though salads are extra), with the zesty chicken alla vodka, creamy prosciutto alfredo and hearty pasta Bolognese all worth getting. Ecco also makes some fresh pastas, so depending on the night and the specials, you may want to look into ordering freshly made fusilli or pappardelle, both of which have great taste and texture and hold the sauces well.

Ecco is the type of casual upscale date-night spot where pairing a meal with a glass of wine seems the way to go, and the restaurant certainly has no shortage of reds and whites. Plenty of Italian wines are available, including Chianti, Montepulciano, Amarone, Valpolicella, Pinot Grigio and Moscato, and a handful of California wines are offered as well, along with some from Argentina, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Cocktails are another good choice, with great takes on negronis, martinis, Manhattans and old fashioneds, and such liqueurs as Campari (which is good before a meal) and Frangelico (which is best served after a meal) can be ordered.

For those who might prefer a beer with their food, such Italian brews as Peroni and Morretti are served here.

Weymouth has very quietly developed quite a restaurant scene of late, with plenty of new dining spots of all types joining longtime favorites. Ecco now feels like one of the old guard, being around since 2004 and the type of place that residents go to on a regular basis.

It may not be in the heart of a quaint Italian neighborhood but it holds its own against some of the best that the North End, Federal Hill and other Italian areas have to offer.

Ecco, 1167 Main Street (Route 18), Weymouth, MA, 02190. eccotrattoria.com