Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is adding "whisky connoisseur" to her resume with the announcement of her new whisky, SirDavis.

Moët Hennessy, a subsidiary of LVMH, partnered with Knowles-Carter to create the American whisky that reflects her whisky ideals.

"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," said Beyoncé, SirDavis founder. "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

SirDavis is named in honor of Davis Houge, Knowles-Carter's paternal great-grandfather, a farmer and moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition.

In another nod to her southern heritage, the whisky is finished, blended and bottled in her home state of Texas. SirDavis is headquartered out of Houston.

Master Distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden was brought on for his highly-regarded work on Scotch whisky brands Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.

The American whisky comprises 51% rye and 49% malted barely. Lumsden used traditional whisky-making techniques to impart a mouthfeel and texture reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies while retaining the flavors typical of classic American rye.

"With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space," said Lumsden. "The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication."

SirDavis retails for $89 and can be pre-ordered on SirDavis.com.