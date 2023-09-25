Colombian superstar Karol G to be the first Spanish-language artist to headline Gillette

Colombian superstar Karol G is making history as the first Spanish-language and Latin artist to headline at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this weekend.

The singer will play at the home of the New England Patriots on Thursday as part of her Mañana Serà Bonito tour.

The show starts at 7 p.m., with parking lots opening at 3 p.m. and gates at 5 p.m. Those attending are urged to give themselves plenty of time to get through traffic. There will be a special events train leaving from Boston to Foxboro for $20. Tickets must be purchased ahead - regular weekday commuter rail tickets will not allow access to a return train at the end of the show.

The merchandise trailer will be open on Wednesday before the show from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. The trailer is cashless and merch sells on a first come, first serve basis.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Karol G is the first female artist to reach number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. She is already a two-time Latin Grammy winner and has just secured her nominations for 2023. Tickets for the tour are available on Ticketmaster.