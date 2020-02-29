Corey Feldman Says His New Film is Going to Launch the Next ‘Harvey Weinstein’ Type Movement

What to Know “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys" will stream live on March 9 for $20

He says the movie will reveal six names

Corey Feldman, the 80s child star beloved in cult classics like “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me,” and “The Lost Boys,” is set to release a bombshell film about the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of people working in Hollywood, on all levels.

The movie, “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys,” will debut March 9, and the public can stream it live while Feldman and others watch from a premiere at a secret location in Los Angeles.

While Feldman said the whole process has been cathartic for him, he also said it’s a nerve-wracking ordeal.

“The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I’m most scared about -- it’s going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again,” Feldman said on NBC4’s California Live in an exclusive interview.

Feldman has already released a book detailing the alleged sexual abuse he’s suffered, but says he had to change names in the book to appease his publisher.

He said all bets are off for his film, however, and six names will be released.

“Why do so many child stars fall by the wayside?” he said.

Feldman said the inspiration for the film came after the death of Corey Haim, another child star who worked with Feldman at the height of their acting careers.

While filming the reality show, “The Two Coreys,” Feldman said he could see Haim spiraling.

Haim allegedly told Feldman he “couldn’t live in fear” anymore, and made Feldman promise to reveal the truth about his abusers if Haim ever died.

Haim died March 10, 2010.

“It’s so important that we keep him alive, we keep his legacy alive, we keep his name alive,” Feldman said. “Because this was a brilliant young actor.”

Feldman said in order to get the film made, he’s had to endure “false accusations” and “death threats” from those trying to “distract people from truth.”

He also said there have been two attempts on his life, and that will be featured in the movie.

“If one child is saved in the future then I’ve done my part,” Feldman said.

The movie will premiere in a secret location in LA, but will be streamed live on mytruthdoc.com on March 9, for $20.

