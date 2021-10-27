2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards were announced Wednesday.
This year's 40 categories spanning movies, television, music and pop culture are seriously stacked with star power. Among the many nominees are movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone, TV darlings Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis and Angela Bassett, music hitmakers BTS, Adele and Lil Nas X and pop culture figures Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner and Charli D'Amelio.
There's no forgetting the legendary athletes nominated in the PCA's Game Changer category, from Bubba Wallace to Simone Biles, along with all of your funny favorites like Bo Burnham and Ali Wong, who are up for The Comedy Act of 2021.
You're sure to recognize plenty of additional nominees, and luckily, it's up to you to decide the winners of each category, as the PCAs are the only award show powered by the people.
Take a look at the full list of 2021 People's Choice Awards nominees below and vote now on the official PCAs site.
The People's Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m.
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2021
"Black Widow"
"Coming 2 America"
"F9: The Fast Saga"
"Dune"
"No Time To Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"The Tomorrow War"
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
"Coming 2 America"
"Free Guy"
"He's All That"
"Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
"Jungle Cruise"
"Space Jam: A New Legacy"
"Thunder Force"
"Vacation Friends"
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
"Black Widow"
"F9: The Fast Saga"
"Godzilla vs. Kong"
"No Time To Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"The Suicide Squad"
"The Tomorrow War"
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
"A Quiet Place Part II"
"Cruella"
"Dune"
"Fatherhood"
"Halloween Kills"
"In The Heights"
"Old"
"Respect"
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
"Cinderella"
"Luca"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
"The Boss Baby: Family Business"
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"
"Tom and Jerry"
"Vivo"
"Yes Day"
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt, "The Tomorrow War"
Daniel Craig, "No Time To Die"
Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise"
Eddie Murphy, "Coming 2 America"
John Cena, "F9: The Fast Saga"
Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy"
Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Vin Diesel, "F9: The Fast Saga"
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Charlize Theron, "F9: The Fast Saga"
Florence Pugh, "Black Widow"
Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"
Margot Robbie, "The Suicide Squad"
Salma Hayek, "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow"
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos, "In The Heights"
Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place Part II"
Emma Stone, "Cruella"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Halloween Kills"
Jason Momoa, "Dune"
Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
Kevin Hart, "Fatherhood"
Timothée Chalamet, "Dune"
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise"
Eddie Murphy, "Coming 2 America"
Emily Blunt, "Jungle Cruise"
Leslie Jones, "Coming 2 America"
Melissa McCarthy, "Thunder Force"
Octavia Spencer, "Thunder Force"
Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy"
Salma Hayek, "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron, "F9: The Fast Saga"
Chris Pratt, "The Tomorrow War"
Daniel Craig," No Time To Die"
Florence Pugh, "Black Widow"
John Cena, "F9: The Fast Saga"
Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow"
Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Vin Diesel, "F9: The Fast Saga"
TV
THE SHOW OF 2021
"Cobra Kai"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
"Loki"
"Saturday Night Live"
"The Bachelor"
"This Is Us"
"WandaVision"
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
"Outer Banks"
"9-1-1"
"Cobra Kai"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
"The Equalizer"
"The Walking Dead"
"This Is Us"
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
"Grown-ish"
"Never Have I Ever"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Saturday Night Live"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Upshaws"
"Young Rock"
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
"90 Day Fiancé"
"Bachelor In Paradise"
"Below Deck"
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
"America's Got Talent"
"American Idol"
"Dancing With The Stars"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"The Bachelor"
"The Bachelorette"
"The Masked Singer"
"The Voice"
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"
Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"
Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Wanda Sykes, "The Upshaws"
Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
"Good Morning America"
"Live with Kelly and Ryan"
"Red Table Talk"
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
"The View"
"The Wendy Williams Show"
"TODAY"
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Cody Rigsby, "Dancing With the Stars"
Gottmik, 'RuPaul's Drag Race"
JoJo (singer), "The Masked Singer"
JoJo Siwa, "Dancing With the Stars"
Katie Thurston, "The Bachelorette"
Matt James, "The Bachelor"
Symone, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Wiz Khalifa, "The Masked Singer"
THE REALITY STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena, "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"
Joe Amabile, "Bachelor In Paradise"
Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
Khloé Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
Kim Kardashian West, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
Lisa Rinna, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
"Cobra Kai"
"Loki"
"Mare of Easttown"
"Outer Banks"
"Sex/Life"
"Squid Game"
"Ted Lasso"
"The White Lotus"
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
"Loki"
"Lucifer"
"La Brea"
"Shadow and Bone"
"Superman and Lois"
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
"The Flash"
"WandaVision"
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
"Butter," BTS
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Up," Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
"Butter," BTS
"Easy On Me," Adele
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"LOCATION," KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"My Universe," Coldplay X BTS
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION OF 2021
"Best Friend," Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
"Peaches," Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
"You Right," Doja Cat & The Weeknd
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D'Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
"Bo Burnham: Inside," Bo Burnham
"From Scratch Tour," John Mulaney
"Sorry, Harriet Tubman," Phoebe Robinson
"The King’s Jester Tour," Hasan Minhaj
"The Milk & Money Tour," Ali Wong
"Vaccinated and Horny Tour," Chelsea Handler
"You Know What It Is," Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer