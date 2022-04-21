2022 Latin American Music Awards: The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards took place on April 21 as Latin stars from Bad Bunny to Becky G strutted into the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Los Vegas. The 7th annual award show -- co-hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristin de la Fuente -- was broadcast to fans on Telemundo and Peacock.

"In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience a first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists," Ronald Day, the President of Entertainment and Content for Telemundo said in a statement.

Nominees for the award show were announced in March and showed that Bad Bunny led the list with 10 total nominations. He stood out at last year's ceremony when he scooped up five prizes, including Album of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer with 8 total nominations.

Sebastin Yatra joined the list with a total five nominations. He took to the Latin AMAs after his notable appearance on the Oscars red carpet where he was nominated for Best Original Song for his Encanto track "Dos Oruguitas."

Other notable nominees include Karol G, Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Kali Uchis.

See which of your favorite artists took home the winning trophy below!

Artist of the Year/Artista del Año

WINNER: Karol G

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year/Nuevo Artista del Año

WINNER: María Becerra

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

Mariah Angeliq

Song of the Year/Sencillo del Año

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"

Farruko — "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex — "In Da Getto"

Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro — "Todo De Ti"

Album of the Year/Álbum del Año

WINNER: Karol G — KG0516

Bad Bunny — El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado — Corta Venas

Rauw Alejandro — Vice Versa

Favorite Artist — Female/Artista Favorita — Femenina

WINNER: Karol G

Kali Uchis

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist — Male/Artista Favorito — Masculino

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Duo or Group/Dúo o Grupo Favorito

WINNER: Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Artist — Pop/Artista Favorito — Pop

WINNER: Selena Gomez

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Favorite Album — Pop/Álbum Favorito — Pop

WINNER: CNCO — Déjà Vu

Camilo — Mis Manos

Enrique Iglesias — Final (Vol. 1)

Piso 21 — El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez — Revelación EP

Tommy Torres — El Playlist de Anoche

Favorite Song — Pop/Canción Favorita — Pop

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers "Pareja Del Año"

Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"

Maluma — "Sobrio"

Rauw Alejandro — "Todo De Ti"

Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican/Artista Favorito Solo — Regional Mexicano

WINNER: Christian Nodal

Carin Leon

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican/Dúo o Grupo Favorito — Regional Mexicano

WINNER: Grupo Firme

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album — Regional Mexican/Álbum Favorito — Regional Mexicano

WINNER: Christian Nodal — Ahora

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — El Trabajo Es La Suerte

Eslabon Armado — Corta Venas

Ivan Cornejo — Alma Vacía

Los Dos Carnales — Al Estilo Rancherón

Favorite Song — Regional Mexican/Canción Favorita — Regional Mexicano

WINNER: Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — "La Casita"

Calibre 50 — "A La Antigüita"

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — "El Tóxico"

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho — "Mi Primer Derrota"

Favorite Artist — Urban/Artista Favorito — Urbano

WINNER: Karol G

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Album — Urban/Álbum Favorito — Urbano

WINNER: Karol G — KG0516

Bad Bunny — El Último Tour del Mundo

Maluma — Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro — Vice Versa

Favorite Song — Urban/Canción Favorita — Urbano

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– "Dákiti"

Farruko — "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex — "In Da Getto"

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"

Favorite Artist — Tropical/Artista Favorito — Tropical

WINNER: Romeo Santos

Aventura

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Favorite Album — Tropical/Álbum Favorito — Tropical

WINNER: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico — En Cuarentena

Luis Vazquez — Comienzos

Sonora Ponceña — Hegemonía Musical

Favorite Song — Tropical/Canción Favorita — Tropical

WINNER: Aventura & Bad Bunny — "Volví"

Camilo — "Kesi"

Carlos Vives — "Colombia, Mi Encanto"

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Marc Anthony — "Pa'lla Voy"

Prince Royce — "Lao' a Lao'"

Favorite Crossover Artist/Artista Favorito — Crossover

WINNER: The Weeknd

Khalid

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

Collaboration of the Year/Colaboración del Año

WINNER: Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — "El Makinon"

Aventura & Bad Bunny — "Volví"

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — "El Tóxico"

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"

Viral Song of the Year/Canción Viral del Año

WINNER: Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — "AM"

Calibre 50 — "Si Te Pudiera Mentir"

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — "Botella Tras Botella"

Grupo Firme — "Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)"

Ivan Cornejo — "Está Dañada"

Kali Uchis — "Telepatía"

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — "Fiel"

Sebastián Yatra — "Tacones Rojos"

Tour of the Year/Gira del Año

WINNER: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Aventura

Grupo Firme

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Favorite Video/Video Favorito

WINNER: Anitta — "Girl From Rio"

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — "Índigo"

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — "Santo"

Daddy Yankee — "Problema"

Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 — "Fino Licor"

J Balvin — "Lo Que Dios Quiera"

Ozuna — "La Funka"

Pablo Alborán — "Castillos de Arena"

Reik, María Becerra — "Los Tragos"

Sebastián Yatra — "Melancólicos Anónimos"

Favorite Social Artist/Artista Social Favorito

WINNER: Pabllo Vittar

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Camilo

Chiquis

Karol G

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)