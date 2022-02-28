2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Cynthia Erivo stuns in red pleather, Hailee Steinfeld dazzles in a black cut-off embellished gown and Ariana DeBose is pretty in hot pink. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Venus Williams attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Sandra Oh attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “West Side Story,” poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Selena Gomez attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jared Leto attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Elle Fanning attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Kerry Washington arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jessica Chastain attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jean Smart attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Helen Mirren attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Michael Douglas, left, and Cameron Douglas attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Kirsten Dunst attends attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jennifer Hudson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Caitriona Balfe attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Salma Hayek attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.