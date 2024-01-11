2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Originally appeared on E! Online

The 2024 People's Choice Awards have officially announced the nominees for the year's biggest films, TV shows, musicians and pop culture stars.

In a change-up from years past, the number of categories has expanded to 45 to include "The Male Country Artist of the Year," "The Female Country Artist of the Year," "The Male Latin Artist of the Year" and "The Female Latin Artist of the Year."

Of course, returning categories include major accolades honoring 2023's most buzz-worthy projects and talents like the "Movie of the Year," "Song of the Year," "TV Show of the Year," "Athlete of the Year," "Concert Tour of the Year" and "Social Star of the Year."

Among the many nominees are industry icons including Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, reality TV favorites like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson are also up for awards.

And Simu Liu, a "Movie Performance of The Year" nominee for his role in "Barbie," will be hosting this year's ceremony—so you know it's going to be a good time.

Take a look at the full list of 2024 People's Choice Awards nominees below and head to the official voting site to vote from now until Jan. 19.

The winners will be announced when the 2024 People's Choice Awards airs live across NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TV

THE SHOW OF THE YEAR

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

THE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE HOST OF THE YEAR

Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

THE MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean," Gunna

"greedy," Tate McRae

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

THE COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

THE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

