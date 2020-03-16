‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

"7th Heaven" alum Lorenzo Brino was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police said on Sunday. He was 21.

Brino lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and hit a utility pole while driving in the city of Yucaipa, where he lived, just after 3 a.m. last Monday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in the car, according to TMZ, which first carried the report. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Lorenzo is survived by his parents, Tony and Shawna Brino, brother Antonio and his quadruplet siblings — brothers Zachary and Nikolas and sister Myrinda "Mimi." The foursome played infant twins Sam and David Camden on the WB series in the '90s and '00s.

His sister shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier this week, including several family photos.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had."

"I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years," she continued. "Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories."

She added, "I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I'll love you forever. ❤️"

Lorenzo's aunt, Janet Brino, said in a statement to TMZ, "To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."

Lorenzo's friend, Stephen Dulay, also paid tribute to him in a YouTube video, writing, "From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino's Beautiful soul in our lives. The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother."

"7th Heaven" aired for 11 seasons until 2007 and also starred Jessica Biel, Stephen Collins, Beverley Mitchell, Barry Watson, Catherine Hicks, Mackenzie Rosman, and David Gallagher.

"My heart is broken for his family!" Mitchell wrote on E! News' Instagram. "So many fun memories watching them grow up! Just devastating! RIP Zo!! You were full of light and will not be forgotten! #7thHeaven"

