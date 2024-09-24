"Friends" fans can put their knowledge of the show to the test by competing on "Fast Friends," an upcoming game show based on the classic NBC comedy, Warner Bros. announced Sept. 23.

The new four-part game show, which will stream on Max, begins production next month at "The 'Friends' Experience" interactive exhibit in New York.

The show will invite die-hard "Friends" fans to answer trivia questions, solve puzzles and participate in challenges that take place in the exhibit's re-created sets from the show.

"From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes," the studio said.

The team that makes its way through the challenges the fastest will win the title of "Ultimate Friends Fan."

The announcement comes as "Friends" celebrates the 30th anniversary of its debut episode on Sept. 22, 1994, which marked the first time viewers met Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Monica (Courteney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

What is 'Fast Friends'?

"Fast Friends" is an upcoming game show series that will invite die-hard "Friends" fans to answer trivia, solve puzzles and participate in games related to the show.

The quickest team "will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan," Warner Bros. said in its announcement, which comes as the show celebrates the 30th anniversary of its Sept. 22, 1994, premiere on NBC.

Where will the game show be filmed?

"Fast Friends," which Warner Bros. called "the first of its kind," will be filmed at "The 'Friends' Experience: The One in New York," an interactive exhibit featuring set re-creations, costumes, props and more from the series.

The game show's contestants will compete in the exhibit's re-created versions of the show's sets, including Rachel and Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and the Central Perk coffee shop.

When and where will 'Fast Friends' air?

"Fast Friends" will air in four parts on Max. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

When will filming begin?

"Fast Friends," which is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, is set to begin production next month.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: