A new ‘Wicked' trailer is here: Get a look at the upcoming movie musical

A new trailer for “Wicked,” the movie adaptation of the Broadway smash, has arrived.

The trailer for the movie dropped on May 15.

The trailer features Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba forging a friendship after meeting at Shiz University.

“You’re the one the wizard has been waiting for,” Michelle Yeoh, as headmistress Madame Morrible, says as she works with Elphaba.

Things then take a dark turn when Glinda gives Elphaba a black hat to wear and Elphaba encourages her to accompany her on a trip to Emerald City. Elphaba seems to sense trouble in Oz, while the Wizard of Oz — played by Jeff Goldblum — offers some strong words.

“The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy,” he says over images Elphaba, who remains loyal to herself.

“I’m not afraid. It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me,” she says shortly before the trailer ends.

In the movie, Erivo plays Elphaba, “a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power,” according to a Universal press release about the film.

Grande portrays Glinda, “a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.”

The pair become friends only to see their lives go in different directions after they meet The Wizard of Oz.

“Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future,” the release said.

“Wicked,” based on the Gregory McGuire book of the same name that became the basis for a hit Broadway musical, is directed by Jon M. Chu, who helmed "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights."

The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Peter Dinklage.

The movie is scheduled to be released Nov. 27, with "Wicked Part Two" due to come out Nov. 26, 2025.

Erivo and Grande were filled with emotions when they found out they had been cast in the film.

“It’s been a really long journey here and I’m really grateful for it,” Erivo said in a video after she learned she had gotten the role of Elphaba.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I would get to be a part of something like this.”

Grande was equally in awe when she was told she had been tapped to play Glinda.

“Oh my God, thank you,” she told Chu while crying. “I love her so much. I’m going to take such good care of her. Thank you so much!”

