Actor, NYC Icon Danny Aiello Dies at 86

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Danny Aiello, a quintessential New Yorker who made much-beloved appearances in films like "Do the Right Thing" and "Moonstruck," has died at age 86, his literary agent said Friday.

Jennifer De Chiara confirmed the passing of the actor, whose 100-plus acting credits span more than 45 years.

Aiello, who was nominated for an Oscar for his iconic role as Sal in "Do the Right Thing," was also a singer and stage actor, and the author of an autobiography "I Only Know Who I Am When I Am Somebody Else."

