Ponzi Scheme

Actor to Plead Guilty in $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme Involving Fake HBO, Netflix Deals

Actor Zachary Joseph Horwitz currently owes investors approximately $230.36 million

Zach Avery in "The Gateway" 2021.
Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Actor Zachary Joseph Horwitz has agreed to plead guilty to running a massive Hollywood Ponzi scheme that promised non-existent film rights to investors.

Horwitz will plead guilty to one count of securities fraud, according to a plea agreement filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California earlier this month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

His hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4, Thom Mrozek, the director of media relations for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, told NBC News on Thursday.

Horwitz, who has acted under the name Zach Avery in low budget films, faces up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Entertainment News

Black Lives Matter 3 hours ago

Queen's London Representative Says Royals Back BLM Movement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 4 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres Says Show Is ‘Happy Place' for Final Season

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Ponzi SchemeactorNetflixHBOplea deal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us