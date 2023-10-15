obituary

Actress Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after cancer battle

The "Three's Company" star died one day before her 77th birthday

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actress Suzanne Somers died Sunday, one day before her 77th birthday.

The "Three's Company" star had been battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for more than 23 years, her publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement on behalf of Somers' family.

He said Somers passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th," Hay said in the statement. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A private family burial will take place this week and a memorial will follow in November.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

obituary
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us