Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expanding their family and are expecting their third child together, according to People

This love is growing for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine!

The supermodel and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third child together, according to People. Prinsloo and Levine's bundle of joy will join kids Dusty Rose Levine, 5, and Gio Grace Levine, 4, in the Levine family.

Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, two years later in 2016. Shortly before Dusty Rose's birth, Levine couldn't help but gush over becoming a parent.

"It's awesome. I'm going to be a dad. S--t, I'm excited," the singer shared. "I'm going to be a f--king dad. I'm going to spoil [Behati]."

Dusty Rose made her public debut in Feb. 2017 at her dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony.

"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine told the crowd in his speech. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

In 2018, Behati gave birth to Gio Grace, their second daughter. Just ahead of Gio's arrival, Levine spoke to his pal Ellen DeGeneres about being a dad, sharing that he wants "a lot" of kids.

"I want a lot. I thrive in chaos," the former Voice coach said. "I really genuinely enjoy it."

Of Prinsloo, Levine shared, "She was an only child...She wants like 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that."

